Twins return to mark 40 years since their sky-born delivery

Loganair Captain Eddie Watt with David Henderson and Lynsey Henderson on their 40th birthday

Special birthday celebrations have taken place, with airborne twins marking 40 years since their delivery on board an air ambulance.

It was 13th August 1982 when Lynsey and David Henderson were born almost 40 miles apart.

The eldest of the two, Lynsey, was delivered by Dr Freshwater on the special Britten-Norman Islander air ambulance flight as it flew over the sea from Tingwall Airport to Aberdeen.

Younger brother David waited until wheels-down on the runway at Aberdeen Airport to make his special appearance.

The twins, who had arrived four weeks earlier than their due date, were then whisked to hospital for review, alongside first-time mum Mandy and dad Adrian.

This week Lynsey and David were both welcomed back by Loganair to be presented with a birthday gift of flight tickets from pilot Eddie Watt at Sumburgh Airport.

It was an extra-special meeting as Capt Watt gifted birthday treats from the airline to David and Lynsey 19 years ago for their 21st birthday.