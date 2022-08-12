Headlines News

Twins return to mark 40 years since their sky-born delivery

August 12, 2022 0
Twins return to mark 40 years since their sky-born delivery
Loganair Captain Eddie Watt with David Henderson and Lynsey Henderson on their 40th birthday

Special birthday celebrations have taken place, with airborne twins marking 40 years since their delivery on board an air ambulance.

It was 13th August 1982 when Lynsey and David Henderson were born almost 40 miles apart.

The eldest of the two, Lynsey, was delivered by Dr Freshwater on the special Britten-Norman Islander air ambulance flight as it flew over the sea from Tingwall Airport to Aberdeen.

Younger brother David waited until wheels-down on the runway at Aberdeen Airport to make his special appearance.

The twins, who had arrived four weeks earlier than their due date, were then whisked to hospital for review, alongside first-time mum Mandy and dad Adrian.

This week Lynsey and David were both welcomed back by Loganair to be presented with a birthday gift of flight tickets from pilot Eddie Watt at Sumburgh Airport.

It was an extra-special meeting as Capt Watt gifted birthday treats from the airline to David and Lynsey 19 years ago for their 21st birthday.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.