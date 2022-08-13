Headlines News Sport

Two-day motorcycle trials to take place in West Burrafirth

August 13, 2022 0
Two-day motorcycle trials to take place in West Burrafirth

A two-day motorcycle trial is getting under way in West Burrafirth.

The event will see riders of all abilities tackle a 10 mile course twice today [Saturday].

Repeat events are planned for tomorrow.

Over 30 different sections are spread over the rocky terrain.

It follows months of work for the event by Shetland’s trial riders.

The last run was held in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

Trials veteran Gary Macmillian paid thanks to the event’s sponsors and volunteers, and said he was pleased to see motorcycle sport returning to the isles.

Clerk of the course is Donald Young, who represents the Aberdeen-based Bon Accord Motorcycle Club, which is attending.

“It’s pleasure for us to finally get back to the Islands and run the Shetland two-day trial,” he said.

“The 2019 event was a highlight of our club year.

“Sadly, Covid stopped us coming back in 2021.

“We have riders from all over the UK taking part, despite the current economic situation reducing our numbers.”

Organisers say the event in 2019 raised awareness of motorcycle trials in Shetland,

“Hopefully, a better economy in the future will see many more riders come North,” added Mr Young.

“It’s great to be back.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.