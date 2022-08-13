Two-day motorcycle trials to take place in West Burrafirth

A two-day motorcycle trial is getting under way in West Burrafirth.

The event will see riders of all abilities tackle a 10 mile course twice today [Saturday].

Repeat events are planned for tomorrow.

Over 30 different sections are spread over the rocky terrain.

It follows months of work for the event by Shetland’s trial riders.

The last run was held in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

Trials veteran Gary Macmillian paid thanks to the event’s sponsors and volunteers, and said he was pleased to see motorcycle sport returning to the isles.

Clerk of the course is Donald Young, who represents the Aberdeen-based Bon Accord Motorcycle Club, which is attending.

“It’s pleasure for us to finally get back to the Islands and run the Shetland two-day trial,” he said.

“The 2019 event was a highlight of our club year.

“Sadly, Covid stopped us coming back in 2021.

“We have riders from all over the UK taking part, despite the current economic situation reducing our numbers.”

Organisers say the event in 2019 raised awareness of motorcycle trials in Shetland,

“Hopefully, a better economy in the future will see many more riders come North,” added Mr Young.

“It’s great to be back.”