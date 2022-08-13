Walls Show makes a comeback

Headlines Life in Shetland News

The Walls Show. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The country shows are making a welcome return, and today [Saturday] is the turn of the West Side to put on its long-awaited event.

The Walls Show is taking place from 12 noon, with a wide variety of exhibits and entertainments being promised.

It is the first time the event has been able to happen since 2019, before the pandemic struck.

And it follows the highly successful Cunningsburgh Show, which took place on Wednesday.

The Voe Show also took place last weekend, marking the beginning of the much-anticipated show season.

Among the exhibits today will be the very best in livestock, as well as crafts and baking.

Expect to see plenty of garden produce and flowers, too.

A Walls Show parade will take place this afternoon, with this year’s show princess and attendants.

Stock judging will be taking place, and commercial and charity stalls will be there.

