Salmon exports worth almost £300 million

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott.

New figures have emerged showing the strength of salmon exports.

But an industry body has reiterated its call for action to tackle continued challenges.

The plea has come from Salmon Scotland’s chief executive, ex isles MSP Tavish Scott.

International sales of Scottish salmon were valued at £280 million in the first half of 2022.

France accounted for more than half of the total.

But Mr Scott has warned this figure was down by some eight per cent compared to 2021, across both EU sales and non-EU sales.

The drop is said to have been offset by increased demand at home.

The impact of the pandemic resulted in a shift, with some salmon destined for international markets instead sent to UK retailers.

Separate data estimates that sales of salmon in UK shops soared to £1.1billion in 2021.

Since then Salmon Scotland have called on the Scottish and UK governments to take action to support the sector.

It wants a streamlined regulatory system to be introduced in Scotland.

The body is also keen to see measures to address planning hold-ups for new salmon farms, along with a change to key worker definitions to tackle the post-Brexit labour shortage.

A solution to cross-Channel delays and avoidance of any trade war with Europe is also required.

Mr Scott said:”Like many sectors, we face continued challenges following Covid and Brexit.

“With Scottish government reform of the cluttered regulatory landscape, and UK government reform of labour rules and the cross-Channel set-up, we will be able to deliver further sustainable growth to support our most isolated communities.”