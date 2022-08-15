Free period products made available to all

Free period products have been made available to anyone who needs them by the SIC.

The council and UHI Shetland have been providing them to pupils, students and the community through a small number of community venues for the past four years.

The SIC is now extending that to the wider community, for people to collect what they need.

Locations across the isles will stock the items with the Shetland Foodbank, leisure centres and health centres all taking part.

The Whalsay golf and boating clubs, Scalloway Museum and Burravoe shop will also provide the items.

A recent council survey found people were more likely to order period products online, with an online ordering service starting in the coming weeks.

You can find out more about the scheme here: https://www.shetland.gov.uk/community/access-free-period-products