News

Free period products made available to all

Kevin Craigens August 15, 2022 0
Free period products made available to all

Free period products have been made available to anyone who needs them by the SIC.

The council and UHI Shetland have been providing them to pupils, students and the community through a small number of community venues for the past four years.

The SIC is now extending that to the wider community, for people to collect what they need.

Locations across the isles will stock the items with the Shetland Foodbank, leisure centres and health centres all taking part.

The Whalsay golf and boating clubs, Scalloway Museum and Burravoe shop will also provide the items.

A recent council survey found people were more likely to order period products online, with an online ordering service starting in the coming weeks.

You can find out more about the scheme here: https://www.shetland.gov.uk/community/access-free-period-products

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.