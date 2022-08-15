More travel woe as Aberdeen airport suspends flights for four hours

All flights to and from Aberdeen airport were suspended for over four hours today (Monday), causing disruption to passengers.

The airport stopped all flights at around 11.30am, saying they needed to carry out “unscheduled maintenance work”.

It announced at around 3.50pm that flights had resumed.

Loganair said all of its flights to and from Aberdeen faced disruption as a result of the airport’s closure.

The airline said it had been in communication with affected passengers.

Aberdeen airport advised all passengers to contact their airline for more specific flight information.