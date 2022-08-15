Power cut in North Mainland

SSEN engineers are on site after a power cut was reported this morning (Monday) in the north.

87 households in Brae and the surrounding areas are affected.

The outage was reported at 9am and SSE said the power should be restored for midday as engineers investigate the problem.

SSEN has apologised for the loss of power and reassured those in the area that power will return shortly.

They said: “We would like to apologise to our customers who are experiencing a loss of power this morning, and thank them for their patience whilst our engineers work to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible.”