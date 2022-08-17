Former policeman who stalked ex-wife sought polygraph to prove innocence

A retired policeman, who was admonished after being found guilty of stalking his estranged wife, asked to take a polygraph to prove his innocence.

George Hobbin, 73, of Bridge of Walls, had been found guilty following a two-day trial in November, which heard he had behaved aggressively towards his ex-partner.

The former policeman, with more than 30 years service, had told his wife that it would ruin their son’s life if she left him. He also demanded she sign a contract relinquishing rights to their matrimonial property.

The alarming behaviour, which happened between 10th February and 16th September 2020, also involved Hobbin bringing bags of rubbish and out of date food to her new home.

Following the trial in November, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Hobbin £500 for breaching the terms of his bail by contacting his wife.

The sheriff deferred further sentencing for nine months for Hobbin to show he could be of good behaviour.

And today (Wednesday) the court heard Hobbin had done as requested.

Sheriff Cruickshank said Hobbin was admonished and dismissed from court.

It was not enough for Hobbin, however, who asked to take a polygraph test to prove the 24 pages of evidence he had submitted to the trial to demonstrate his innocence.

Sheriff Cruickshank was unimpressed.

“The trial has concluded,” he said. “The matter is over”.