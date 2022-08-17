Injured crewman airlifted to Clickimin

The coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Photo by Jim Mullay.

The Coastguard was called to a medivac at 6.50am today (Wednesday) to a ship offshore.

A call to arrange medical attention was made because a crewman sustained injuries.

The vessel was located 97 miles north west of Sumburgh when the call was made.

The injured crewman was taken to the emergency landing area at Clickimin, by rescue helicopter and was handed over to the ambulance service to be taken for treatment.

There has been no update on the welfare of the crewman.