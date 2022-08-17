News

Injured crewman airlifted to Clickimin

Kevin Craigens August 17, 2022
Injured crewman airlifted to Clickimin
The coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Photo by Jim Mullay.

The Coastguard was called to a medivac at 6.50am today (Wednesday) to a ship offshore. 

A call to arrange medical attention was made because a crewman sustained injuries.

The vessel was located 97 miles north west of Sumburgh when the call was made.

The injured crewman was taken to the emergency landing area at Clickimin, by rescue helicopter and was handed over to the ambulance service to be taken for treatment. 

There has been no update on the welfare of the crewman.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.