Row over religious appointment to council committee

August 17, 2022 0
Stephen Leask.

Councillors have slammed the appointment of a religious representative to the education and families committee, calling the process “archaic” and “absurd”.

John Rollo was appointed to the committee at Wednesday’s full SIC meeting, with voting rights, following a nomination by the Shetland Churches Council Trust.

But councillor Stephen Leask wanted to defer the appointment – arguing councillors should be able to question religious representatives on their stance on issues such as LGBT rights and equal rights for women.

He said he was frustrated that councillors were “democratically elected to get voting rights”, while religious representatives “just walk in the door”.

Mr Leask called the appointments “unconstitutional and undemocratic”.

Governance manager Jan Riise argued however, that the SIC were constitutionally bound to make the appointment and give each person voting rights.

Councillor Gary Robinson agreed with Mr Leask, calling the appointments “quite frankly ridiculous in the 21st century”, and adding he would rather see MSYP’s get voting rights on the committee.

But he proposed they appoint Mr Rollo, “not because we want to but because we are required to”.

Shetland Central representative Ian Scott called the religious appointments “absurd”, and fellow member Moraig Lyall said she would be “completely happy” to see them “done away with”.

Councillor Bryan Peterson agreed, saying he did not think it was appropriate.

He added, however, that the most recent appointments – Mr Rollo and Ellen Weir – were “good people”, and he argued their characters should not be called into question.

