Citizens’ Advice marks its 30th anniversary

Kevin Craigens August 18, 2022 0
Malcolm Ferguson and Karen Eunson of Citizens' Advice Bureau. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Shetland Citizens’ Advice Bureau (CAB) is celebrating its 30th anniversary. 

The charity, which offers free, confidential and independent advice has been serving the islands since 1992.

Speaking ahead of the organisation’s annual general meeting, local chairwoman Fiona Robertson said: “30 years is a significant milestone. 

“We wanted to mark it by saying thank you to all the staff and volunteers, past and present, who have done such a great job supporting the community over all this time.

“But of course our celebrations will be fairly short. We’re well aware that the cost of living crisis is hitting people hard, and our staff and volunteers remain focused on the job, which is helping people. 

“Whatever your problem is, remember CAB is here to help and we want to hear from anyone who needs us.”

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart submitted a motion in Holyrood to congratulate Shetland CAB on its 30th anniversary.

