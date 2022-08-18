News

Single ferry to run Yell Sound route on Friday

August 18, 2022 0
The Daggri. Photo: John Irvine

The Yell Sound route will operate with a single vessel tomorrow (Friday), running to the shift timetable.

The SIC said bookings were still available, and anyone booked on the shift timetable would still have their booking.

However, bookings on the following runs are no longer valid and will have to be rebooked:

Ulsta to Toft – 7.45am, 8.45am, 9.45am, 11.15am, 12.15pm, 1.55pm, 3pm, 4pm, 4.55pm.

Toft to Ulsta – 8.15am, 9.15am, 10.45am, 11.45am, 12.45pm, 2.30pm, 3.25pm, 4.30pm, 5.30pm.

Anyone booked on these sailings is asked to rebook by contacting the booking office on 01595 745804 or by email on ferrybooking@shetland.gov.uk

Shetland Islands Council said the crew would endeavour to put in extra runs when there was a build-up of traffic.

They apologised for any inconvenience.

