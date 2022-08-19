In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 19th August) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Carers involved in pay dispute feel undervalued
- Elderly woman left with a broken electricity meter for 18 weeks
- New antique shop to open in former popular newsagent
- Talks over tunnels at roadshow in North Isles
- Levenwick community go “above and beyond” to save beached whale
- Canadian war hero remembered
- SPORT: Parish Cup final tomorrow as Cunningsburgh face Whitedale
- SPORT: League champions Ness knock Spurs out of County Shield