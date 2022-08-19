In this week’s Shetland Times

Headlines News

Kevin Craigens August 19, 2022
In today’s (Friday, 19th August) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Carers involved in pay dispute feel undervalued
  • Elderly woman left with a broken electricity meter for 18 weeks
  • New antique shop to open in former popular newsagent
  • Talks over tunnels at roadshow in North Isles
  • Levenwick community go “above and beyond” to save beached whale
  • Canadian war hero remembered
  • SPORT: Parish Cup final tomorrow as Cunningsburgh face Whitedale
  • SPORT: League champions Ness knock Spurs out of County Shield
