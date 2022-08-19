Owner of Home Furnishing ‘gauging interest’ in possible sale

Home Furnishing.

A popular furniture business could soon be going up for sale.

Ghufar Razaq, owner of Home Furnishing, said he was gauging local interest in the possible sale of the two-storey store in Commercial Road, Lerwick.

He has run the business since 2004 but is taking “reluctant retirement” due to declining health.

Mr Razaq described it as “one of Lerwick’s finest” shops, following a recent refurbishment.

“Despite Covid, Brexit and economic issues it continues to remain a busy store with the mainstay of the loyal staff having been with us for over 10 years,” he said.

Mr Razaq hopes to rent out the building but sell the business, including its stock, fixtures and fittings. But he would also consider selling the property as well.

Home Furnishing first opened in 1946, when it was run from two lock-up garages in Esplanade. It later moved to the Aitkens Building and then the “Crystal Palace” in Holmsgarth before settling into its current premises.

It sells mainly homewares, storage and furnishings, including fabrics and haberdashery.

People with an interest can contact Mr Razaq at the shop or email him on ghufar@homefurnishing.co.uk.