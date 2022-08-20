Cunningsburgh retain Parish Cup after comfortable win

Cunningsburgh celebrate after retaining the Viking Parish Cup. Photo: Kevin Jones

Cunningsburgh have retained the Viking Parish Cup after cruising to a 4-0 win over Whitedale.

Jordan Thomason scored twice, opening the scoring early on before a superb long range strike, with second-half goals from Spurs duo Josh Carroll and Ronan Grant sealing the win.

Whitedale threatened early on, with Bobby Scott having an effort pushed onto the post by keeper Saul Swanson, but Cunningsburgh controlled most of the match.

They retain the trophy that they won on penalties against Whalsay last year.