Arts & Entertainment

Film Review – Bullet Train

Oliver Lindsay August 22, 2022 0
Film Review – Bullet Train
Brad Pitt and Brian Tyree Henry in Bullet Train (2022)

Director: David Leitch
Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller
Certificate: 15

What happens if Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill and Guy Ritchie’s Snatch had a baby, and then let the John Wick franchise raise it? The answer would be David Leitch’s most recent journey into slick, tongue in cheek violence, Bullet Train.

The John Wick Co-Director has been on a mission to reinvent action films in Hollywood for the past ten years or so. Leitch’s talent seems to be in taking the old and tired tropes, and breathing new life into them, rather than creating something entirely new. Which isn’t a bad thing, there’s more than one way to skin a cat after all.

The stylised action, the choreography and dialogue of Leitch’s films is what differentiates them from the litany of boring and overplayed action films that clog up our Netflix feeds.

Brad Pitt’s ‘Ladybug’ might be the chosen star of the show but the real standouts are his British, blood thirsty rivals ‘Lemon’ (Brian Tyree Henry) and ‘Tangerine’(Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

The Guy Ritchie influence shines bright throughout the films dialogue, quick, dark, and witty, although at times a little bit overly pleased with itself. You’ll regularly find yourself chuckling audibly at the quick remarks being thrown between characters, once again particularly between Johnson, Henry and Pitt.

The fight scenes are impressively choreographed and full of style, using the train setting to its fullest and creatively playing around with the cramped setting. A violently silent clash between Pitt and Henry on the “quiet car” where they are consistently shushed stands out.

Despite the consistent fun and undeniable enjoyment of Bullet Train, there is a lack of depth in the overall plot, moving rapidly from fight scene to fight scene without stopping long enough to establish much else.

Bullet Train might not be as profound as some had hoped, but what it does it well, it does really well. Cementing itself as one of the most enjoyable and fun action movies of 2022. Buy the ticket, take the ride and you’ll feel satisfied by the time you reach the final destination.

Bullet Train will be showing at The Mareel from 23-28th of August

 

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.