Plans progress for three floating windfarms representing £3bn investment

Photo: Aker Offshore Wind.

Plans for three floating windfarms have taken major steps forward today (Monday).

Crown Estate Scotland said the three east of Shetland projects would be offered seabed agreements after making bids through its ScotWind clearing process.

The three projects, covering a 560km2 in the “NE1” area east of Bressay, are expected to generate 2.8GW of electricity representing up to £3.3bn of investment.

The developers will also pay £56m in option fees to the Scottish Government for public spending.

The biggest project on the table, representing 1.8GW in total capacity, is being led through a partnership between Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds.

Ocean Winds is also pursuing a smaller 500MW project.

The third project, also for 500MW, is led by ESB Asset Development.

Mainstream and Ocean Winds said they were committed to developing floating offshore wind on an industrial scale in Scotland, generating local jobs and opportunities in Shetland and Scotland.

Mainstream’s chief executive Mary Quaney, said: “This is a very significant win for Mainstream which plays to our key strengths as a global leader in floating offshore wind technology as well as our track record in offshore wind project development.

“In Scotland we have already developed the 450MW Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm and we now look forward to working with all stakeholders to further develop and strengthen Scotland’s offshore wind industry and help position it a global leader in floating offshore wind power.”

Ocean Winds’ chief executive Bautista Rodriguez added: “We are proud of the strength that Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power teams have combined to secure this major new project.”

While the developments tie in with the aspirations of the Orion clean energy project, fishermen have previously raised concerns about being squeezed out offshore wind schemes.

In February, the Shetland Fishermen’s Association warned that a combination of renewable energy developments and excessive conservation measures would see vast areas of Scottish waters closed off.