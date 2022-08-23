Council launches project to get more cyclists on the roads

The SIC has joined a national initiative to get more people out cycling in Shetland.

Shetland Islands Council is partnering with the ‘Love to Ride’ initiative in a year-long project aiming to encourage people to make more daily journeys by bike.

The Love to Ride online platform is free to join, with tips, articles and courses to learn skills and increase cyclists’ confidence.

Its year-round platform is supplemented by four annual cycling challenges, beginning soon with Cycle September – a global bike riding event, bringing together cyclists of every level.

Prizes will be on offer from Shetland businesses, along with national prizes and anyone who logs a ten-minute ride during September will be in with a chance of winning them.

The Lerwick Summer Cycle is also being held this Sunday from 2-4pm, offering families the opportunity to cycle closed roads in the heart of the town.

Environment and transport committee chairwoman Moraig Lyall said the project was about “giving folk the support they need to get on a bike”.

“Cycling is great for your physical and mental health, it reduces your carbon footprint, saves you money and helps create a more pleasant environment – not many things benefit you in so many ways.”

Help is available for people who don’t currently have access to a bike, the SIC said, with options to borrow locally from cycling charity Cycling UK, or to purchase a bike through a workplace scheme.

People can sign up to Love to Ride here.