John Leask steps down from council

John Leask.

An elected member for the West Side is stepping down from Shetland Islands Council.

Shetland West councillor John Leask is stepping down due to a “major change” in his work pattern.

In a letter to returning officer Jan Riise, Mr Leask, who is chairman of the harbour board and vice chairman of development, said: “I’m writing to you… to confirm I am resigning from my position as councillor for Shetland West, effective Monday 29th August.

“This is due to a major change in the work pattern in my other job, which will not allow me sufficient time to carry out my duties effectively.

“It has been a pleasure working with you and all the council members and staff of the SIC.

“I chose the date of 29th as I don’t think it would be right to start onto the next cycle of meetings when I know I will be leaving.”