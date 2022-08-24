Black Gaet slip road to be removed during works lasting 10 days

An aerial view of the Black Gaet junction. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Ten days of roadworks to remove the slip road at the Black Gaet junction begin next week.

The SIC said the works would start on Wednesday and three-way traffic lights would be in operation throughout.

Roads team leader Neil Hutcheson had previously announced the plans at July’s community safety and resilience forum meeting.

He said monitoring of the A970 junction, south of Lerwick, had revealed the slip road was too short and “clearly a hazard”.

Board chairman Allison Duncan had warned the junction had become a “blackspot” for accidents.

The works will see the removal of the existing slip road and a traffic island and the construction of a new 15m kerb.