Explosive twist in latest Shetland drama

Explosive scenes in episode three of Shetland.

A dramatic end to tonight’s (Wednesday) episode of Shetland saw DS Alison ‘Tosh’ MacIntosh trapped in a deadly explosion which has left her life hanging in the balance.

The team’s investigation saw them uncover details of missing boy Connor’s “safe place”, a caravan in a remote spot on the Shetland mainland.

However, this breakthrough in the case led Tosh towards grave danger.

Believing she might find Connor or evidence of where he has gone, Tosh entered the caravan where she uncovered strange drawings and nautical charts.

Tosh called Perez to tell him what she’s uncovered but just then noticed large chemical drums, wires and a timer counting down.

Realising it was set to explode, Tosh frantically tried to escape the locked caravan whilst a stunned Perez and Sandy could only listen on helplessly, as the caravan burst into a ball of flames.

Is this the end for Tosh?