Former cop is new Tall Ships officer

Martyn Brill, who retired from his role as inspector last year, will oversee the recruitment and support of the team of liaison officers

A retired police officer has been appointed chief liaison officer for next year’s Tall Ships Races in Lerwick.

Martyn Brill, who retired from his role as inspector last year, will oversee the recruitment and support of the team of liaison officers – who will be the dedicated point of contact for all of the tall ships next July.

Mr Brill spent 15 years working for police in Shetland having moved here to take on the role.

Prior to his time in the police he held a communications role in the Royal Navy, and is involved locally with activities such as yoal racing, golf and the Shetland Folk Festival.

Shetland Tall Ships project manager Emma Miller said the experience Mr Brill had through the police and navy “give him the perfect skill set we were looking for”.

“This is a hugely important role as the liaison team are the first impression the visiting ships’ crew will have of Shetland, and it’s vital they are fully supported to give the warm welcome we know will be given,” she added.

Mr Brill said he was “delighted” to be involved with the event and was looking forward to recruiting and meeting his team.

“My passion for involvement in maritime activities has developed further while living in Shetland and this role gives me the perfect opportunity to combine my skill sets with my hobby,” he said.

Nearly 100 liaison officers will be recruited for next summer’s Tall Ships Races event, alongside additional volunteers for various roles.

At a recent event marking one year until the Lerwick event takes place, Mr Brill met several past liaison officers who have expressed an interest in taking part again in 2023

Recruitment for officers and volunteers will begin in late September.

Anyone who wishes to register an interest can do so through the Lerwick tall ships website.