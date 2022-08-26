News

In this week’s Shetland Times

August 26, 2022
In today’s (Friday, 26th August) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Three floating windfarms could be worth £14m a year for Shetland – including through discount energy provision.
  • Audit on SIC warns of financial ruin by end of decade.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Loganair accused of treating some passengers better than others amid cancellation fiasco.
  • Health minister visits health and social care services across Shetland.
  • One man and his dog prepare for international sheepdog trials in York and ahead of World Championship.
  • SPORT: Parish Cup Joy for Cunningsburgh as holders retain trophy.
