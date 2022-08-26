Loganair says passengers given wrong information by ‘third party’

A Loganair passenger left furious after the airline refused to re-book her cancelled flight has said she never wants to fly with them again.

Carly Cumming was stunned after Loganair said they would not re-book her flight or pay for her accommodation – before finding out that other passengers on the same flight had been told the opposite.

She said herself and her auntie had been forced to pay £255 each to travel from Glasgow to Aberdeen to stay overnight, before flying on the first flight back yesterday morning.

Ms Cumming had been due to fly from Glasgow to Sumburgh on Wednesday morning, but the flight was cancelled due to mist in Shetland.

Passengers were told to go collect their bags from the Menzies desk and to arrange onward travel.

“There was just one wife on the desk and she had her back up straight away, she wasn’t very nice to begin with,” Ms Cumming said.

“There was no representation from Loganair.

“My boyfriend had sent me all the rights we had as passengers, but she said Loganair had told them our two options were to get the boat tonight with a pod or get a refund.”

Loganair apologised to passengers, saying they had been given “varying information by third party partners”.

Ms Cumming said she had told the woman that Loganair should be re-booking their flights and pay for their overnight accommodation.

But she said the Menzies worker said Loganair had told her those were the only two options.

“I just went and booked a flight for the next day, which was obviously the most expensive option,” she said.

Loganair said passengers should be rescheduled on the next available flight, or provided alternative travel if necessary.

However, the airline said elderly passengers and those travelling for healthcare were prioritised for transportation or accommodation.

“Unfortunately, when there are major events taking place and hotels are scarce there are very occasional circumstances where we cannot offer these options to all of our delayed passengers.”

The airline said it was looking into the situation to ensure it did not happen in future.

Full story in today’s Shetland Times.