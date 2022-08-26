Headlines News

Long awaited graduation joy for Covid students

Kevin Craigens August 26, 2022
Mareel played host to the delayed graduations.

Former students of UHI Shetland finally graduated today (Friday).

Some students had waited more than a year to graduate.

Mareel was buzzing with excitement as students shared their joy with family members as well as fellow graduates and lecturers.

One graduate was delighted to spend the day with her family two years after receiving her award in management.

Anne Marie Smith completed her SVQ in management while working as a manager at a care home.

She said the award itself was vital for her position as manager.

Mrs Smith said: “It’s lovely that they are taking the opportunity to recognise us, we were just expecting that it wouldn’t happen.

“So to get the opportunity to have our graduation is lovely.”

Another graduate said he was still working toward his goal of setting up a business after completing the fine art course.

Sean Robert Boyle, who graduated with honours with an upper class second, said he was satisfied with having the opportunity to graduate.

He said: “I hope to set up my own business, making art and selling it.

“It has been a long time since I finished the course, yes but I have had time to set myself up a little bit.

“I’m in the process of working on it. I have been working on products and hope to put them out one day but not quite yet.”

