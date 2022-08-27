News

‘Don’t lose your vote’ – people urged to check their electoral registration details 

Andrew Hirst August 27, 2022 0
The council is urging people to check their details are up to date – or risk losing the vote.

Officials are contacting every Shetland household to check the electoral register is accurate and identify residents who are currently missing.

Depute electoral registration officer, Ian Leslie, has asked people to keep an eye out for the letter.

“The annual canvass is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate,” he said. 

“To make sure you don’t lose your say at the next election, look out for instructions from us.”

People who have recently moved home are particularly advised to check their details.

Anyone not receiving a letter may not be on the register.

Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to register.

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

Andrew Hirst

