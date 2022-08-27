‘End this tragedy’ – Events to remember lives lost to drug overdose

Remembrance events honouring the lives lost to to drug overdose will take place next week.

People in Shetland and around the world are invited to join together in marking international overdose awareness day on Wednesday.

Lerwick Town Hall’s clock will be lit purple to remember those lost to overdose and to raise awareness that these are preventable deaths.

There will also be a remembrance event in Lerwick Flower Park at 8pm, where people can light a candle to remember someone lost to overdose.

Council leader Emma Macdonald said: “No-one should ever have to go through the pain of losing a loved one in this way.

“We stand together with the people of Shetland to mark this global event which focusses on understanding, compassion, and the need for change.”

Figures published last month show four people lost their lives in Shetland last year due to drug use – the same number as in 2020 and the joint highest on record.

Amanda Pearson from the Recovery Hub and Community Network said: “By coming together to remember and honour our loved ones who have died as a result of overdose, and their friends and family who have been affected, we join together to say we need to do all we can to end this tragedy.

“September is National Recovery Month, held every year to increase awareness and understanding of substance use disorders, and to celebrate the people who recover.

“We’ll be helping to spread the message that recovery is possible, and highlighting the support available locally from services, support groups and those who have experience of substance use and recovery.”

People can can contact the Recovery Hub and Community Network on 01595 744402, or 07776 161 502, or email recoveryhub@shetland.gov.uk.