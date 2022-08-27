News

‘Fantastic’ events on how to tackle climate change

Andrew Hirst August 27, 2022 0
‘Fantastic’ events on how to tackle climate change

Events on how to combat the challenges of climate change will be held next month.

Shetland Climate Week will feature energy showcases, film screenings, beach cleans and more.

Claire Ferguson from the council’s climate change team said: “We’re planning a fantastic series of events.

“Householders, businesses and organisations can find out more about the kind of support that’s available to them, we’ll be showcasing some of the wide range of incredible work which is already underway to combat the challenges of climate change, there’ll be activities for children, and events out and about in the community.

“Keep an eye on our website, social media, and the press to hear more – there’s going to be something for everyone.”   

The full programme will be announced in the coming weeks, and more information can be found on the climate change section of the council’s website.

The online resource also provides information on climate change, the challenges it presents and what the council is doing to tackle it.

There will be tips on how reduce emissions and were to find further advice and support.

Events will run from 24th September to 3rd October.

Visit www.shetland.gov.uk/climate-change for updates.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.