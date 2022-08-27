‘Fantastic’ events on how to tackle climate change

Events on how to combat the challenges of climate change will be held next month.

Shetland Climate Week will feature energy showcases, film screenings, beach cleans and more.

Claire Ferguson from the council’s climate change team said: “We’re planning a fantastic series of events.

“Householders, businesses and organisations can find out more about the kind of support that’s available to them, we’ll be showcasing some of the wide range of incredible work which is already underway to combat the challenges of climate change, there’ll be activities for children, and events out and about in the community.

“Keep an eye on our website, social media, and the press to hear more – there’s going to be something for everyone.”

The full programme will be announced in the coming weeks, and more information can be found on the climate change section of the council’s website.

The online resource also provides information on climate change, the challenges it presents and what the council is doing to tackle it.

There will be tips on how reduce emissions and were to find further advice and support.

Events will run from 24th September to 3rd October.

Visit www.shetland.gov.uk/climate-change for updates.