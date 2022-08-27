Newly qualified drug dogs to attend family friendly police open day

Dogs Against Drugs newest recruits pictured l-r, Bravo with handler Megan Grant, instructor Michael Coutts, and Hera with handler Hannah Anderson. Photo: Dogs Against Drugs.

Two newly qualified drug dogs will be making an appearance at today’s (Saturday) police open day.

Dogs Against Drugs is inviting people to come and meet its latest recruits Bravo and Hera at Lerwick Police Station.

The springer spaniels started their training as puppies last year – and recently qualified for service at Police Scotland’s dog section in Aberdeen.

Working with canine colleagues Axel, Oscar and Thor the new recruits will be helping to protect the community from illegal drugs.

As reported last week, the charity helped officers seize around £33,000 worth of drugs entering Shetland in June and July.

Today’s open day, which has been billed as a “family friendly event” will feature activities, demonstrations and stalls as well as a barbecue and bouncy castle.

Visitors can also find out more about policing, including recruitment, as well as taking a look at how the court and custody systems operate.

Partners including the fire service, ambulance and coastguard will also be attending with their vehicles and equipment. Woman’s Aid, Compass Centre and Shetland Public Protection will be on hand to share information about their agencies.

A raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, will be held in aid of Mind Your Head and Cardiac Risk in the Young. The event runs from 12.30pm-4pm.