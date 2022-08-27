Superfast broadband roll-out picks up a gear in bid to reach 2,400 properties

Subsea build and cable ship Normand Clipper off Shetland. Photo: Openreach.

The rollout of superfast broadband is set to move up a gear with major works planned to connect hundreds of homes and businesses.

The Scottish government’s Reaching 100 per cent (R100) recently saw three subsea cables built in and around Shetland – with onshore commissioning work set to start next month.

Lerwick-based Adam Chadwick, working on behalf of Openreach, will begin installing cables near Vatster and Laxfirth on Friday, marking the start of a three-month programme of work.

Cables will be built through large swathes of Shetland, including Voe, Laxo, Burravoe, Skelberry, Vidlin, Brae, Levaneap, Gott, Scatsta and Lunning.

Openreach said the initial work was to provide a “high-capacity backbone” for future fibre deployment, helping to get connectivity directly to homes and businesses.

“Local people will spot an increase in activity over the next few months as the build ramps up and continues longer term,” it said.

“We’ll work hard to keep any disruption to a minimum, working closely with Shetland Islands Council.

“The overall impact of delivering the technology will be overwhelmingly positive, bringing big benefits to local people, businesses and the economy.”

The Scottish government confirmed that more than 150 premises in Shetland Mainland were already able to connect to full fibre broadband through the R100 programme.

“These are the first of over 2,400 premises in Shetland to receive access to faster broadband via R100, helping people stay connected, work and learn remotely,” it added.

“Following the build of three new R100 subsea cables in and around Shetland, commissioning work continues to take place on-shore to help more residents and businesses access superfast broadband.”

Traffic lights will be in operation during the cabling works.

People can find out more about the plan for their address at www.scotlandsuperfast.com