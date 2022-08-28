In pictures: More than 1,500 attend police open day 

Steven Burden seeks protection behind a riot shield from the onslaught of his enthusiastic three-year-old son James. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Bairns enjoyed a taste of policing when they bashed down doors, got banged up in the cells and even gave the chief inspector a soaking.

Lerwick police station’s open day has been hailed a huge success after more than 1,500 people turned out for an afternoon of family friendly fun yesterday (Saturday).

Seven-year-old Stephen Douglas giving PC Graeme Glendinning and hand to bust open a door. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Sergeant Claire Coleman said it had been a great opportunity to meet and greet the local community, while giving visitors a chance to engage with the emergency services.

“We’ve spent two years during the pandemic being remote and cut off from everybody and it’s a key part of policing that we’re seen as part of the community and can bring the community along with us,” she said.

Five-year-old Jamie Gray is all smiles behind the wheel of a fire engine. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Sgt Coleman said the event had been “teeming” with bairns having a great time.

The event featured activities, demonstrations and stalls as well as a barbecue and bouncy castle.

PC Carole Smith serving up treats from the barbecue. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Partners including the fire service, ambulance and coastguard also attended – as well as Dogs Against Drugs with its two newly qualified recruits Bravo and Hera.

Dogs against Drugs handlers Megan Grant and Hannah Anderson with newly qualified Bravo. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A raffle with prizes donated by local businesses raised around £600 for Mind Your Head and Cardiac Risk in the Young.

The event also formed part of a week-long volunteer recruitment drive.

Sgt Coleman, who is part of Police Scotland’s volunteer co-ordination unit, had been to the Unst Show before the open day and has further visits planned throughout the isles all week.

Coastguards Connie Duncan and Laura Fulbirg with the vertical rope rescue setup. Photo: Dave Donaldson

She hopes to inspire the community to become more involved with policing and support anyone interested in volunteering as a special constable.

Whereas previously, specials had to go to the mainland for training, Sgt Coleman is looking to recruit a cohort of around six volunteers so their training can be delivered in Shetland.

Sgt Coleman said many people wanted to give something back to their communities but did not always realise it was possible to volunteer as a special constable.

Crowds at the Lerwick police open day. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

She said specials had all the same powers, equipment and training as regular constables.

During her visit, Sgt Coleman will also be helping employers to develop their corporate social responsibilities by providing staff with time to volunteer.

Nine-year-old Gracie Manson is released from the cells by prison custody officer Mandie Lewis. Photo:Dave Donaldson

The Employer Supported Policing scheme is a partnership between employers, their staff and the police whereby staff are granted time to train as special constables.

This week also marks the launch of Shetland’s first ever Police Scotland Youth Volunteers (PSYV) group – an opportunity for young people aged 13-17 to volunteer in their communities while gaining an insight into policing.

Shayne Williamson (4) practises resuscitation under the watchful eye of his brother Michael (6). Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “Police Scotland’s volunteers are a vital asset, working alongside regular police officers and staff to keep our communities safe.

“As a SPC you support local policing teams in your spare time patrolling our streets, preventing crime and keeping your local area safe.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

“Anyone is eligible to apply as long as they satisfy some basic requirements, but ultimately we are looking for people who want to make a real difference.

“I am also delighted that Shetland’s first PSYV team is being launched this week, an opportunity for young people to make a difference in their communities.

Six-year-old Riley Cromwell tries the throw lines with the coastguards. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

“You don’t need to be interested in a career in policing to sign up – it’s an opportunity unlike any other where you can gain confidence, new skills and help people in need.

“Currently we have four SPCs on Shetland and I would be delighted if more people joined us and put their skills and local knowledge to good use.

“I would urge anyone who is interested in volunteering with PS to attend one of our events, speak to the volunteer team and find out more about what could be a life changing opportunity.”