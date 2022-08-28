Shetland’s strongest men and women are announced

The top three competitors in the Shetland’s strongest man, woman (novice) and man (novice) competition. Photo: Brian Gray.

Shetland’s strongest men and women have proven themselves after another gruelling competition.

Organisers of the annual competition have praised everyone who took part in an “absolutely amazing day” yesterday (Saturday).

The results are:

Shetland’s strongest man:

1 – Luke Cromwell

2 – Daniel Cromwell

3 – Jonni Manson

Shetland’s strongest woman novice:

1 – Sophie Kennerley

2 – Ashley young

3 – Meghan Henry

Shetland’s strongest man novice:

1 – Cameron Nisbet

2 – Max Orr

3 – Alex Paterson

Organiser Stuart Moar, who manages the Shetland Weight Training Club, said everyone who competed should be proud of themselves.

He also thanked the many people who helped with organising the event, which was held at the Arlanda buildings in Gremista industrial estate,

More coverage in the next edition of The Shetland Times.