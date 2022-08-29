Pupils become champions for local causes

Aith Junior High School.

School pupils have raised a total of £9,000 for local charities as part of a Scotland-wide initiative.

Pupils from Aith Junior High, Brae High School, Baltasound Junior High School and Mid Yell Junior High School researched and pitched for funds to help their choices of charities.

Mind Your Head, Shetland Foodbank and The Compass Centre will all benefit from the support the pupils have encouraged from The Wood Foundation’s Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI).

Each chosen charity will have an equal share of the total raised in Shetland.

YPI is the biggest independent initiative being delivered in Scottish education.

The active citizenship programme engages a full year-group at each school who learn about the needs of their communities and the work of local charities.

The students work in teams to do in-depth research and develop a creative and convincing presentation in a bid to secure their school’s YPI grant of £3,000.

UK Director at The Wood Foundation, Ali MacLachlan said: “We need to give young people the space, time, and opportunities to have their voices heard now, with the resources to act upon what they believe and realise their potential and responsibilities as active citizens.

“YPI is vitally important for young people in terms of their understanding of the world and their role in it, as well as developing their skills. It is also incredibly supportive of schools’ culture, drivers, and curriculum.

“The Wood Foundation is proud to partner with schools in delivering this vital opportunity for our young people and communities.”