Clan Cancer Support to host open day

Clan Cancer Support is hosting an open day at its new centre within the Ilseburgh Community Centre on 6th September.

The event is design to highlight the charity’s free services that are available to people affected by cancer and to encourage locals to volunteer for the charity.

Clan staff will be on hand throughout the day to provide information about the services and to showcase the dedicated spaces within the centre available to accommodate drop-in appointments, therapy treatments and group sessions for children and families.

Clan’s Shetland area coordinator, Dorothy Jamieson said: “Following our recent move to the Ilseburgh Community Centre, we want to ensure the local community knows where their local Clan centre is and how they can engage with our team and use our services should they ever need to.

Volunteers will also have the opportunity to take part in Clan’s sculpture trail, The Big Hop Trail, which is due to take the public on a cultural tour of the north-east and the islands from July to September in 2023.

Clan’s services are based on the first floor of Ilseburgh Community Centre and are available from 1am to 4pm Monday to Friday.