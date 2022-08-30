Compass Centre curating awareness-raising project

An organisation which supports those affected by sexual violence or harassment, is currently curating a digital and print awareness-raising project.

The Compass Centre’s project will focus on the experiences of those who have fallen victim to sexual harassment and intimate image abuse in Shetland.

Submissions will inspire the creation of a print campaign that will appear on buses across the isles, alongside a digital campaign that will be released via social media and on the organisations website.

Sexual violence prevention and activism worker at The Compass Centre, Ellie Ratter, said: “We want to make sure that any campaign we produce is informed first and foremost by the voices of folk who have been affected by these kinds of sexual harm, so that we are addressing realistic concerns in our community.”

Service manager, Lisa Ward, also said: “It is very important to us that the voices of survivors of sexual harm are heard and centred in any campaign work that we do, especially when there is so often a culture of silence around these issues in small communities where the stigma and social cost of speaking out is so high.”

After the closing date, the submissions will be reviewed to ensure that anonymity is upheld and that they contain no identifiable information.