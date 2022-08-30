News

Compass Centre curating awareness-raising project

Oliver Lindsay August 30, 2022 0
Compass Centre curating awareness-raising project

An organisation which supports those affected by sexual violence or harassment, is currently curating a digital and print awareness-raising project.

The Compass Centre’s project will focus on the experiences of those who have fallen victim to sexual harassment and intimate image abuse in Shetland.

Submissions will inspire the creation of a print campaign that will appear on buses across the isles, alongside a digital campaign that will be released via social media and on the organisations website.

Sexual violence prevention and activism worker at The Compass Centre, Ellie Ratter, said: “We want to make sure that any campaign we produce is informed first and foremost by the voices of folk who have been affected by these kinds of sexual harm, so that we are addressing realistic concerns in our community.”

Service manager, Lisa Ward, also said: “It is very important to us that the voices of survivors of sexual harm are heard and centred in any campaign work that we do, especially when there is so often a culture of silence around these issues in small communities where the stigma and social cost of speaking out is so high.”

After the closing date, the submissions will be reviewed to ensure that anonymity is upheld and that they contain no identifiable information.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.