Trust took ‘difficult decisions’ to secure ‘healthy financial future’

Shetland Amenity Trust chairwoman Alison Moncrieff.

The organisation working to promote Shetland’s heritage had to take “difficult decisions” to scale back activities as it grappled to overcome historical debt.

Shetland Amenity Trust said it was committed to securing a “healthy financial future” and could “no longer afford to do all that we want to”.

Board chairwoman Alison Moncrieff, who was re-elected for a second term at the trust’s AGM today (Tuesday), said the approach had enabled it to invest in new staff and develop key services.

Reflecting on the past year, Ms Moncrieff said that despite the pandemic everyone at the trust had “embraced the need to work differently and keep everything going”.

“My passion and enthusiasm for Shetland’s heritage and culture is kept alight by the fantastic achievements of the team,” she added.

“However, we cannot achieve our ambitions alone and I strongly believe that through fostering partnerships with other groups and the wider Shetland community, the Trust can deliver even more for us, and for future generations.

“Something we, in our Shetland way, can be quietly but fiercely proud of.”

The chairwoman highlighted notable moments over the past year, including the celebrations held to mark the 200th anniversary of Sumburgh Head Lighthouse, Shetland Wool Week, the restoration of 100 hectares of peatland and planting 50,000 tree seedlings.

Other achievements included the new Scottish Unesco trail and the museum lace exhibition.

“We could not have done it without the support of partners and funders and for that I continue to be very thankful,” Ms Moncrieff added.

Linda Riddell and and Ronni Eunson were elected as vice-chairwoman and vice-chairman.