Celtic win reserve league after thrilling win over Whitedale

The successful Celtic team wrapping up the DITT reserve league. Photo: Brian Gray

Celtic B won the DITT Reserve League after a 4-2 win over league leaders Whitedale on Wednesday night.

Whitedale had led the league table for weeks but going into the final game they knew anything but a Celtic win would see them secure the title.

But Celtic raced into a 3-0 lead through goals from Connor Regan (two) and Marley Teale, swinging the title balance in the town side’s favour.

Whitedale fought back to 3-2 with goals from Greg Tulloch and James Knight, but Jack Simpson struck with just minutes remaining to ensure Celtic took the crown from deposed champions Ness.