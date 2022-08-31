News Sport

Celtic win reserve league after thrilling win over Whitedale

August 31, 2022 0
Celtic win reserve league after thrilling win over Whitedale
The successful Celtic team wrapping up the DITT reserve league. Photo: Brian Gray

Celtic B won the DITT Reserve League after a 4-2 win over league leaders Whitedale on Wednesday night.

Whitedale had led the league table for weeks but going into the final game they knew anything but a Celtic win would see them secure the title.

But Celtic raced into a 3-0 lead through goals from Connor Regan (two) and Marley Teale, swinging the title balance in the town side’s favour.

Whitedale fought back to 3-2 with goals from Greg Tulloch and James Knight, but Jack Simpson struck with just minutes remaining to ensure Celtic took the crown from deposed champions Ness.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.