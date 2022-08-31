Drunk party host allowed child to fire shotgun in built-up area

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A drunken party host who fired his shotgun and then allowed a child to do the same has been fined £500.

Paul Wilson, 47, pleaded guilty at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday to “culpably and recklessly discharging a shotgun”.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Wilson had been hosting a party at his home in Cameron Way, Sandwick, on 7th May when he “decided to show party-goers his shotgun”.

After taking it from a secure cabinet, Mr MacKenzie said Wilson went outside to fire the weapon.

Although the area is rural, the fiscal said he was surrounded by a small cluster of houses and an and access road, which is regularly used.

At around 8pm that evening, the court heard Wilson fired the gun twice over the access road and into a neighbouring field.

He then allowed a 12-year-old child to do the same, Mr MacKenzie said.

“The accused had been consuming alcohol, which may have clouded his judgement,” he added.

“The shots were heard by neighbours, who were clearly concerned.

“One saw the accused walking up his garden path with a shotgun in his hand,.

“He was extremely concerned and upset.”

The police attended and arrested Wilson who admitted what he had done under interview.

Mr MacKenzie said Wilson has since surrendered his firearms licence and the shotgun, which has been seized by the police.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank noted that in Wilson’s letter to the court he apologised for his behaviour and any upset caused to neighbours.

Sheriff Cruickshank fined Wilson £500 plus a victim surcharge.

He granted the Crown’s motion for forfeiture of the shotgun.