Man took works vehicle on drunken drive around Brae

Sella Ness Lodge.

A 31-year-old man took a works vehicle without consent and then embarked on drunken drive around Brae, a court heard.

Paul Hughes admitted four driving offences at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that Hughes, from Scaraway Drive, Glasgow, had been staying at Sella Ness Lodge on 8th May when he took the vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said people in Brae spotted the vehicle and were concerned by how it was being driven.

Police traced the vehicle and found it in the Brae Co-op at around 7.30pm.

Mr MacKenzie said that when officers approached Hughes he was “clearly under the influence of alcohol”.

“He was required to tale roadside test,” Mr MacKenzie added.

“He failed that, was arrested and taken to the police station in Lerwick where appropriate procedures were carried out.”

Wilson had also pleaded guilty in a letter to driving with only a provisional licence, no insurance and while almost four times over the drink driving limit.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said he would be considering whether to disqualify Hughes from driving, particularly given his previous convictions.

He called for criminal, justice social work reports to be produced before sentencing Wilson on 12th October.