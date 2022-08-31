Pregnant woman avoids drink driving trial to jet off on Greek island holiday

A beach on the Greek island of Zante. Photo: Walkerssk from Pixabay.

A pregnant woman accused of drink driving has had her trial adjourned for a fourth time as she will be holidaying in the party island of Zante.

Rachel Jones, of Mid Clyth, Lybster, was due to attend trial next month – but Lerwick Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday that it clashed with her travel arrangements.

The 30-year-old is accused of driving while five times over the drink driving limit in the Sella Ness area on 15th December. She denies the allegations, which predate her pregnancy.

The trial had already been adjourned three times, including because she had been unable to travel while suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum – a severe form of morning sickness.

Having apparently recovered from her travel-restricting illness, Jones will jet off for three weeks in the sun during the second trimester of her pregnancy.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie opposed the application to adjourn.

He said her decision to fly out for a holiday in a “party destination”, after claiming to have been unable to travel to trial, raised a “red flag”.

“If she was not fit for travel for trial, how is she fit to travel for holiday,” he said.

“I have a difficulty with that.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank noted that she would be 16 weeks pregnant when she departs for the Greek island of Zante.

He said she would unable to attend later court dates in September due to pre-arranged hospital appointments.

“So we are going to be pushing this back further into this lady’s pregnancy period,” the sheriff said.

Tommy Allan, speaking on behalf of Jones’s solicitor, said the previous trial date in August had been adjourned as her legal representation had been unable to attend.

Mr Allan provided screenshots showing the holiday booking had been made in July. At the time, Mr Allan said the accused understood that the matter would have been dealt in August.

Sheriff Cruickshank said there appeared to have been “crossed wires” in the communications between Jones and her solicitor.

He granted the adjournment with “tremendous reluctance”.

The trial is due to take place on 13th October.