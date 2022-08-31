Two men accused of making threats of violence against woman and her family

Two men accused of threatening a woman in her home have been denied bail and remanded in custody until their trial.

Marc Kerr, 28, and Derek Denholm, 44, both pleaded not guilty during a custody hearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The two men, from the central belt, are accused of “acting together in an abusive or threatening manner” when they attended Fjalberg, Lerwick, on Monday.

They are alleged to have smashed a door panel and behaved aggressively by repeatedly shouting and swearing at the woman inside.

The two men are also accused of making threats of violence against her and her family.

Kerr has also denied separate charges of obstructing a police officer who was attempting to arrest him in Oversund Road, as well as shouting, swearing and threatening violence against the officer.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie opposed their bail application. He also made an application for them to appear in “Viper” video identification parades.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank approved the application and denied bail.

Kerr, of Appin Road, Glasgow, and Denholm, of Gartleahill, Airdrie, will be remanded in custody until trial on 13th October.