Visits offered to new garden project

Noss Nature Reserve. Picture: SNH.

A minibus will be taking visitors to an evolving new Wild Plants Garden project this coming Saturday afternoon.

Up to fourteen people will be taken to the garden and will be given the opportunity to offer suggestions, or if they wish, assist with developing the collection.

The project is run by The Shetland Field Studies Group who have been involved with wild plant conservation in Shetland for several decades.

The group is now looking for ideas and assistance with developing and displaying the growing collection, with plants donated by members, grown from seed or rescued from building sites.