News

Visits offered to new garden project

Oliver Lindsay August 31, 2022 0
Visits offered to new garden project
Noss Nature Reserve. Picture: SNH.

A minibus will be taking visitors to an evolving new Wild Plants Garden project this coming Saturday afternoon.

Up to fourteen people will be taken to the garden and will be given the opportunity to offer suggestions, or if they wish, assist with developing the collection.

The project is run by The Shetland Field Studies Group who have been involved with wild plant conservation in Shetland for several decades.

The group is now looking for ideas and assistance with developing and displaying the growing collection, with plants donated by members, grown from seed or rescued from building sites.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.