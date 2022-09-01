Council meetings to be broadcast live

The SIC’s St Ringan’s council chambers. Photo: SIC.

Shetland Islands Council meetings will be webcast live, for the public to watch on a device of their choice.

The council chambers moved from Lerwick Town Hall to the former St Ringans church earlier this year, During which time, the chambers were installed with conference equipment and a broadcast technology to allow future live streaming meetings.

Future meetings will be broadcast live for anyone to watch the debate and decisions made by councillors. Seating is available in the council chamber and the public may also attend council meetings in person.

Andrea Manson, Convener said: “This is an exciting step forward for the council. Improving access to the democratic process was a significant part of the decision to move to the new chamber. The new technology will help extend the transparency around the decisions we make, something that the public rightly expect of us. I am sure that live streamed meetings will become the norm so that folk can see how we reach the decisions that affect the Shetland community.”