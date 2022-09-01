News

Council meetings to be broadcast live

Oliver Lindsay September 1, 2022 0
Council meetings to be broadcast live
The SIC’s St Ringan’s council chambers. Photo: SIC.

Shetland  Islands Council meetings will be webcast live, for the public to watch on a device of their choice.

The council chambers moved from Lerwick Town Hall to the former St Ringans church earlier this year, During which time, the chambers were installed with conference equipment and a broadcast technology to allow future live streaming meetings.

Future meetings will be broadcast live for anyone to watch the debate and decisions made by councillors. Seating is available in the council chamber and the public may also attend council meetings in person.

Andrea Manson, Convener said: “This is an exciting step forward for the council. Improving access to the democratic process was a significant part of the decision to move to the new chamber.  The new technology will help extend the transparency around the decisions we make, something that the public rightly expect of us.  I am sure that live streamed meetings will become the norm so that folk can see how we reach the decisions that affect the Shetland community.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.