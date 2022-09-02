Fine for woman who spat and shouted ‘paedo’ at man 

A 51-year-old woman who swore, spat and called a man a “paedo” has been fined £600.

Yvonne Duncan, of St Olaf Street, admitted assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The court heard Duncan had been meeting her daughter at the Marlex on the evening of 22nd April, when she encountered the complainer – a man who had a conviction involving indecent images.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said after entering the bar, Duncan started shouting at him and asking why she had to be in the same pub as a “paedo”.

Mr MacKenzie said the complainer tried to ignore the comments. He left the pub to vape and was standing by the door with another man when Duncan followed him out.

The fiscal said Duncan asked the other man if he knew the complainer was a paedo and then spat in his face.

The court heard the complainer returned to the pub where his workmates could “clearly see he was shocked”.

Mr MacKenzie said Duncan continued shouting, swearing and pointing at him. She tried to spit at him again but missed, the court heard.

He said the complainer “felt so uncomfortable” for himself, and others, that he decided to leave the pub.

Again, Mr MacKenzie said Duncan continued shouting and swearing at him. She accused those who left with him of “sticking up for a pervert”.

The fiscal said that whatever the complainer had done in the past, he did not deserve to be subjected to that behaviour.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Duncan was the mother of a daughter and a young daughter and had taken “umbrage” with the complainer.

“She is not proud of her actions and is sorry for any offence she cause to other people in the bar,” he said.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Duncan a total of £600 plus a victim surcharge.