In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 2nd September) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Ninety-six per cent of households are expected to be in fuel poverty by April next year.
- Police officers are now carrying a life-saving drug.
- EXCLUSIVE: Two driving instructors have hung up their keys and reflect on their careers.
- Round up of the results from Skeld flower and vegetable show.
- Emergency services come together for police open day in Lerwick.
- Unst show returns after a three-year absence.
- SPORT: Shetland retain trophy in mixed hockey inter-county clash.