In this week’s Shetland Times

September 2, 2022
In today’s (Friday, 2nd September) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Ninety-six per cent of households are expected to be in fuel poverty by April next year.
  • Police officers are now carrying a life-saving drug.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Two driving instructors have hung up their keys and reflect on their careers.
  • Round up of the results from Skeld flower and vegetable show.
  • Emergency services come together for police open day in Lerwick.
  • Unst show returns after a three-year absence.
  • SPORT: Shetland retain trophy in mixed hockey inter-county clash.
