New logo and mascot for Shetland Climate Conversation

September 2, 2022
photo supplied by SIC

There’s a new logo and mascot for the Shetland Climate Conversation following a schools’ competition.

At the end of 2021, dozens of entries from school pupils across the isles were narrowed down by the judging panel to two winners: Ella Kay from Whalsay Junior High and Athea Blance from Anderson High School. Ella’s entry has become the logo for the Shetland Climate Conversation and Athea’s has become the mascot.

Since then, local design company has helped both Ella and Athea to turn their original designs into finished graphics.

Claire Ferguson, Climate Change Strategy team leader, said, “We were delighted with the number of entries to the schools logo competition and we’re over the moon with the new Shetland Climate Conversation logo and mascot.  The bairns really engaged with the brief and Art Machine have done an excellent job in guiding the winners through developing their work.”

The logo and mascot will feature on materials for local events around Scotland’s Climate Week, which begins with Shetland Energy Showcase in Lerwick Town Hall on Saturday 24th September and runs through to Monday 3rd October.

