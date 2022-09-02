New pontoon in place for Aith RNLI

Toplander floats the new berthing pontoon into position. Photo: RNLI/Ray Ferrie

Aith RNLI have announced the addition of a new berthing pontoon.

The 24-metre floating dock, built by engineering and fabrication contractor Malakoff, will be available for the station’s Severn class lifeboat, the Charles Lidbury.

The new pontoon is expected to be in full use by October this year.

After being built in Lerwick, the new pontoon was towed by local work boat firm BK Marine, which used its 22-metre landing craft Toplander to float the pontoon into place around some 70 nautical miles of Shetland coastline.

Aith coxswain John Robertson said he was delighted to see the pontoon project become a reality.

“This is an improvement to our station that is years in the making, and will further improve the already impressive response time of our volunteer RNLI crew – between pager alerts and the lifeboat leaving the pier.

“It represents a substantial investment in the UK’s most northerly lifeboat station and I’m delighted to see it all coming together.”