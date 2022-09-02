News

Shetland archivist receives recognition award

Oliver Lindsay September 2, 2022 0
Shetland archivist receives recognition award
Unison Shetland president Brian Smith.

Shetland archivist Brian Smith has been given special recognition at a national awards ceremony.

Mr Smith has been handed the distinguished service award at a ceremony hosted by the Archives and Records Association in Chester.

The award recognises individual conservators, archivists or record managers for career-long achievement and outstanding work.

Mr Smith was the first archivist ever appointed to Shetland Islands Council when he took on the role in 1976.

At that time, he worked on his own from what had previously been a single bedroom in St Olaf Street. Since then he has busily gathered and collected while developing the service.

As he grew the collection it twice moved to larger premises, and now operates from the purpose-built set of rooms at the Shetland Museum.

There are also now colleagues to help with the work.

As well as bringing the archive together, Mr Smith also has a detailed knowledge of Shetland documents and printed works, and is a prolific author.

Many books specifically thank him for support and advice he has provided during research.

ARA chairman Andrew Nicoll said: “The ARA excellence awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate what is best about the record keeping sector, and to encourage us all to strive for excellence.

“It is great to be able to make awards to people at the start of their careers and to those who have been working in the sector for five decades, demonstrating that what we are doing today, now, is where the good practice and excellence begin.

“In the case of those receiving the distinguished service award, for some of them the award is made because they have repeated that good practice, that excellence, that going-beyond throughout a long career within a single place.

Mr Smith told The Shetland Times that he still “very much enjoys working with the raw material for Shetland’s history, and making it available to researchers on all periods of the islands past”.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.