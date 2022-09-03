Windfarm transformers to have police escort

The final two grid transformers for the Viking Energy Windfarm are to have a police escort as they’re transported to their location.

The transformers are set to leave Lerwick next Tuesday, to make their way to the Viking Energy Windfarm.

Once delivered, there will be a total of four transformers on the site, with the first two arriving in June.

Viking Energy’s stakeholder manager Aaron Priest said: “The final two grid transformers are expected to be delivered to the construction site by 3am on Wednesday 7 September and due to their size, we require a police escort to safely move them from Lerwick Port.

“In advance, we’d like to thank drivers and residents for their patience while the delivery takes place. Public safety is paramount and in co-operation with Police Scotland, our team will do their very best to keep any disruption to a minimum.”