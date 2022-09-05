News

September 5, 2022 0
Lerwick restaurant among businesses nominated for tourism awards

Several isles businesses have been shortlisted at the 2022 Highlands and Islands Tourism (HITA) Awards.

Lerwick restaurant No. 88 has been nominated for best eatery experience, with Shetland Seabird Tours up for the best visitor experience.

Garths Croft in Bressay is nominated for the food tourism prize and Wild Skies Shetland in Unst has been shortlisted for the working together for tourism award.

The winners will be announced on Friday, 4th November, at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

HITA chairman Laurence Young said: “After two long years, it’s exciting to be able to bring the awards back.

“Everyone can now look forward to a wonderful awards night where we can celebrate the achievements of our sector and recognise the dedication, professionalism and excellence shown right across the Highlands and Islands.”

